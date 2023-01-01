$43,500+ tax & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2019 Honda Pilot
Black Edition|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Navi|DVD
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$43,500
- Listing ID: 9822649
- Stock #: U11802
- VIN: 5FNYF6H06KB504386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 89,963 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Pilot Black Edition - 7 year warranty!
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Timing Belt Replaced, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, DVD, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Advanced Rear Entertainment System, Auto High-beam Headlights, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, SiriusXM.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks – big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic – though part-time – all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
