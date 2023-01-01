$40,995+ tax & licensing
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline
2019 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Certi
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
117,853KM
Used
- VIN: 5FPYK3F87KB502057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U11916A
- Mileage 117,853 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Starter
Seating
Leather Interior
Interior
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
