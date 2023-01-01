Menu
2019 Honda Ridgeline

117,853 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Certi

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Certi

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,853KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10555005
  • Stock #: U11916A
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F87KB502057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U11916A
  • Mileage 117,853 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

