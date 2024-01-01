$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
EV Ultimate
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
65,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHC05LH0KU033485
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 65,617 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Navigation System
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
