2019 Jeep Cherokee

$33,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 4 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10631733

10631733 Stock #: J23111

J23111 VIN: 1C4PJMAX4KD454827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,421 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.