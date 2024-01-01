Menu
<strong>2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk</strong> <strong>Key Features:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L DOHC DI Turbo</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 9-speed automatic</li> <li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> 4WD</li> <li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Velvet Red Pearl</li> <li><strong>Interior Color:</strong> Black leather with red accent stitching</li> <li><strong>Seating:</strong> 5-passenger capacity</li> </ul> <strong>Notable Features:</strong> <ul> <li>Off-road suspension with skid plates</li> <li>Selec-Terrain traction management system</li> <li>Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4 display</li> <li>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility</li> <li>Dual-pane panoramic sunroof</li> <li>Blind-spot monitoring & rear cross-path detection</li> <li>Power liftgate</li> <li>Remote start</li> <li>Heated and ventilated front seats</li> <li>17-inch off-road wheels with all-terrain tires</li> <li>Parkview Rear Back-up Camera</li> <li>Power Driver/Passenger seats</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> </ul> <strong>Condition:</strong> <ul> <li>Clean title, no accidents</li> <li>Non-smoker, no pets</li> </ul> This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is in excellent condition and has been well taken care of. Its the perfect vehicle for those who love outdoor adventures and need a reliable, capable SUV. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a rugged yet comfortable off-road vehicle! <span>No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!</span>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

116,820 KM

Details Description

$27,506

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$27,506

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,820KM
VIN 1C4PJMBN1KD100843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Q24320A
  • Mileage 116,820 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk




Key Features:

  • Engine: 2.0L DOHC DI Turbo
  • Transmission: 9-speed automatic
  • Drivetrain: 4WD
  • Exterior Color: Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Color: Black leather with red accent stitching
  • Seating: 5-passenger capacity




Notable Features:

  • Off-road suspension with skid plates
  • Selec-Terrain traction management system
  • Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4" display
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
  • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
  • Blind-spot monitoring & rear cross-path detection
  • Power liftgate
  • Remote start
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • 17-inch off-road wheels with all-terrain tires
  • Parkview Rear Back-up Camera
  • Power Driver/Passenger seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel




Condition:

  • Clean title, no accidents
  • Non-smoker, no pets




This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is in excellent condition and has been well taken care of. It's the perfect vehicle for those who love outdoor adventures and need a reliable, capable SUV. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a rugged yet comfortable off-road vehicle!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-XXXX

1-800-675-8367

$27,506

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 Jeep Cherokee