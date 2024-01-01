$27,506+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$27,506
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,820KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMBN1KD100843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # Q24320A
- Mileage 116,820 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
Key Features:
Notable Features:
Condition:
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is in excellent condition and has been well taken care of. It's the perfect vehicle for those who love outdoor adventures and need a reliable, capable SUV. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a rugged yet comfortable off-road vehicle!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Key Features:
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC DI Turbo
- Transmission: 9-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: 4WD
- Exterior Color: Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Color: Black leather with red accent stitching
- Seating: 5-passenger capacity
Notable Features:
- Off-road suspension with skid plates
- Selec-Terrain traction management system
- Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4" display
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- Blind-spot monitoring & rear cross-path detection
- Power liftgate
- Remote start
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- 17-inch off-road wheels with all-terrain tires
- Parkview Rear Back-up Camera
- Power Driver/Passenger seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Condition:
- Clean title, no accidents
- Non-smoker, no pets
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is in excellent condition and has been well taken care of. It's the perfect vehicle for those who love outdoor adventures and need a reliable, capable SUV. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a rugged yet comfortable off-road vehicle!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2018 Honda CR-V EX|AWD|Lowkm|Clean 74,228 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Ridgeline Touring|Certified|LowKm|Clean 40,374 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V HYBRID EX-L AWD|Certified|Local|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats 25,700 KM $47,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,506
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2019 Jeep Cherokee