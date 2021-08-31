+ taxes & licensing
204-717-6000
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-717-6000
+ taxes & licensing
Meet our rugged 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4X4 brought to you in Light Brownstone Pearl-Coat and you'll soon see it serves up the perfect blend of luxury and capability. Powered by a 3.2 Litre Pentastar V6 that offers 271hp tethered to an innovative 9 Speed Automatic transmission for eager performance. Our bold Four Wheel Drive SUV is also impressively sure-footed on the trail and achieves approximately 8.7L/100km on the open road. Modern and stylish, our Cherokee checks in with fog lamps, chrome grille accents, alloy wheels, and a black roof for an eye-catching two-tone look. The Limited cabin is a haven of refinement and thoughtful amenities so you can sit back in the leather heated front seats, grip the leather heated steering wheel, and take note of the auto-dimming rearview mirror, sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote ignition, keyless ignition/entry, and more! When you're ready to connect, so is our Cherokee that has a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth, plus a six-speaker sound system. You'll be supremely confident knowing that Jeep supplies safety features such as a rearview camera, ABS, and stability/traction control, and multiple airbags are in place for your peace of mind. This winning combination of capability, comfort, and style is waiting for you in our Cherokee! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3