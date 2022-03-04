Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

56,529 KM

Details Description

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD #Clean Carfax #Leather

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD #Clean Carfax #Leather

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

56,529KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8621345
  Stock #: PFP-428
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX8KD191742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-428
  • Mileage 56,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Freedom has no boundaries. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk features a 3.2L Pentastar V6 engine with 9-speed torqueflite transmission. Equipped with Selec-terrain system, Parkview rear view back up camera, Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Power 8-way adjustable drivers seat, Power 4-way adjustable driver's seat, 7-inch customizable cluster, Power windows with front 1 touch up/down, Ambient interior lighting, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, LED fog lamps and daytime running lights, Automatic headlights, Fuel tank skid plate, Power heated exterior mirrors, Front suspension skid plate, Transmission skid plate, Underbody skid plate, Hands-free power liftgate, Front ventilated seats, Front heated seats and heated steering wheel, keyless enter n' go with push-start, Radio/driver seat/mirrors with memory, Remote keyless entry, Remote start system, Trailer tow group: trailer tow wiring harness, 4 and 7 pin, Class III hitch receiver, 17-inch alloy wheels.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

