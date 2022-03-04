$38,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4WD #Clean Carfax #Leather
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX8KD191742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-428
- Mileage 56,529 KM
Vehicle Description
Freedom has no boundaries. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk features a 3.2L Pentastar V6 engine with 9-speed torqueflite transmission. Equipped with Selec-terrain system, Parkview rear view back up camera, Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Power 8-way adjustable drivers seat, Power 4-way adjustable driver's seat, 7-inch customizable cluster, Power windows with front 1 touch up/down, Ambient interior lighting, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, LED fog lamps and daytime running lights, Automatic headlights, Fuel tank skid plate, Power heated exterior mirrors, Front suspension skid plate, Transmission skid plate, Underbody skid plate, Hands-free power liftgate, Front ventilated seats, Front heated seats and heated steering wheel, keyless enter n' go with push-start, Radio/driver seat/mirrors with memory, Remote keyless entry, Remote start system, Trailer tow group: trailer tow wiring harness, 4 and 7 pin, Class III hitch receiver, 17-inch alloy wheels.
