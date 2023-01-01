$33,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
NORTH 4X4
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
56,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10607838
- Stock #: J22150-2
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB1KT748450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3