Improve your outlook on life in our 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4X4 that's proudly displayed in Ocean Blue Metallic! Powered by a 3.6 Litre Pentastar V6 offering 285hp paired with an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission that's robust enough for off-road action. This award-winning Four Wheel Drive SUV will impress you as it attains approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway and delivers legendary traction, ground clearance, and maneuverability that make your most adventurous dreams come true! Our Sahara elevates your style and boasts rugged good looks with automatic halogen headlights, fog lamps, and bold two-piece fender flares over alloy wheels. Climb into the spacious Sahara cabin and you'll enjoy features that keep you comfortable even when the going gets rough, starting with heated premium-cloth seats, a multifunction steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and push-button start. You can also stay connected as you explore thanks to Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth, all supported by a 7-inch touchscreen, Uconnect voice command, and an eight-speaker audio system with available satellite radio. Whether you're blazing trails or taking care of business, Jeep protects you with a high-strength steel frame, a backup camera, hill-start assist, electronic roll mitigation, and much more. Reward yourself with this tremendously capable Wrangler today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
