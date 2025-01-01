Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1 data-start=159 data-end=257><strong data-start=161 data-end=257>2019 Kia Sorento LX – Spacious, Capable, and Family-Ready at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong></h1> <p data-start=259 data-end=581>The <strong data-start=263 data-end=286>2019 Kia Sorento LX</strong> is the perfect mix of comfort, value, and versatility—now available at <strong data-start=358 data-end=393>Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong>. With its roomy interior, smooth ride, and strong reputation for reliability, this Sorento LX is ideal for families and drivers looking for a dependable SUV for everyday Manitoba driving. <hr data-start=583 data-end=586 /> <h2 data-start=588 data-end=620><strong data-start=591 data-end=620>Highlights & Key Features</strong></h2> <ul data-start=622 data-end=1243> <li data-start=622 data-end=680> <p data-start=624 data-end=680><strong data-start=624 data-end=648>Powerful 2.4L Engine</strong> delivering smooth performance </li> <li data-start=681 data-end=755> <p data-start=683 data-end=755><strong data-start=683 data-end=712>Available All-Wheel Drive</strong> for added confidence in Manitoba winters </li> <li data-start=756 data-end=805> <p data-start=758 data-end=805><strong data-start=758 data-end=780>Heated Front Seats</strong> for year-round comfort </li> <li data-start=806 data-end=873> <p data-start=808 data-end=873><strong data-start=808 data-end=837>Large Touchscreen Display</strong> with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li> <li data-start=874 data-end=931> <p data-start=876 data-end=931><strong data-start=876 data-end=895>Rearview Camera</strong> for easier parking and visibility </li> <li data-start=932 data-end=995> <p data-start=934 data-end=995><strong data-start=934 data-end=960>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> for hands-free calling and media </li> <li data-start=996 data-end=1043> <p data-start=998 data-end=1043><strong data-start=998 data-end=1041>Flexible Seating & Generous Cargo Space</strong> </li> <li data-start=1044 data-end=1112> <p data-start=1046 data-end=1112><strong data-start=1046 data-end=1074>Comfortable Ride Quality</strong> suited for highway and city driving </li> <li data-start=1113 data-end=1194> <p data-start=1115 data-end=1194><strong data-start=1115 data-end=1143>Advanced Safety Features</strong> including stability control and multiple airbags </li> <li data-start=1195 data-end=1243> <p data-start=1197 data-end=1243><strong data-start=1197 data-end=1241>Great Fuel Efficiency for a Mid-Size SUV</strong> </li> </ul> <hr data-start=1245 data-end=1248 /> <h2 data-start=1250 data-end=1302><strong data-start=1253 data-end=1302>Why Choose the 2019 Sorento LX in Brandon MB?</strong></h2> <p data-start=1304 data-end=1713>The <strong data-start=1308 data-end=1322>Sorento LX</strong> is known for delivering exceptional value, comfort, and practicality. With space for the entire family, a refined interior, and dependable performance, it’s a strong choice for Manitoba drivers who want capability without the higher price tag of newer SUVs. Whether you’re commuting in Brandon, heading to the lake, or navigating winter roads, the Sorento LX handles it all with confidence. <hr data-start=1715 data-end=1718 /> <h2 data-start=1720 data-end=1774><strong data-start=1723 data-end=1774>Available Now at Planet Kia in Brandon Manitoba</strong></h2> <p data-start=1776 data-end=2018>If youre looking for a <strong data-start=1800 data-end=1824>mid-size SUV near me</strong>, the <strong data-start=1830 data-end=1853>2019 Kia Sorento LX</strong> at <strong data-start=1857 data-end=1882>Planet Kia in Brandon</strong> is ready for your test drive. Our team can help with financing, trade-in options, and a full walk-around of all the Sorento’s features. Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia. Dealer Permit # 2824

2019 Kia Sorento

154,199 KM

Details Description Features

$16,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle
13315310

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

Contact Seller

$16,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,199KM
VIN 5XYPGDA32KG513449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,199 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Sorento LX – Spacious, Capable, and Family-Ready at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

The 2019 Kia Sorento LX is the perfect mix of comfort, value, and versatility—now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. With its roomy interior, smooth ride, and strong reputation for reliability, this Sorento LX is ideal for families and drivers looking for a dependable SUV for everyday Manitoba driving.


Highlights & Key Features



  • Powerful 2.4L Engine delivering smooth performance



  • Available All-Wheel Drive for added confidence in Manitoba winters



  • Heated Front Seats for year-round comfort



  • Large Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto



  • Rearview Camera for easier parking and visibility



  • Bluetooth Connectivity for hands-free calling and media



  • Flexible Seating & Generous Cargo Space



  • Comfortable Ride Quality suited for highway and city driving



  • Advanced Safety Features including stability control and multiple airbags



  • Great Fuel Efficiency for a Mid-Size SUV



Why Choose the 2019 Sorento LX in Brandon MB?

The Sorento LX is known for delivering exceptional value, comfort, and practicality. With space for the entire family, a refined interior, and dependable performance, it’s a strong choice for Manitoba drivers who want capability without the higher price tag of newer SUVs. Whether you’re commuting in Brandon, heading to the lake, or navigating winter roads, the Sorento LX handles it all with confidence.


Available Now at Planet Kia in Brandon Manitoba

If you're looking for a mid-size SUV near me, the 2019 Kia Sorento LX at Planet Kia in Brandon is ready for your test drive. Our team can help with financing, trade-in options, and a full walk-around of all the Sorento’s features.







Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you. 



New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit? 



At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can! 




We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.




Dealer Permit # 2824

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2017 Kia Rondo EX Premium for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Kia Rondo EX Premium 142,905 KM $13,794 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Toyota Camry XSE 74,499 KM $33,794 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 Kia Seltos EX 30,745 KM $27,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Planet Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2019 Kia Sorento