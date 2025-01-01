$16,794+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$16,794
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,199 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Kia Sorento LX is the perfect mix of comfort, value, and versatility—now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. With its roomy interior, smooth ride, and strong reputation for reliability, this Sorento LX is ideal for families and drivers looking for a dependable SUV for everyday Manitoba driving.
Highlights & Key Features
Powerful 2.4L Engine delivering smooth performance
Available All-Wheel Drive for added confidence in Manitoba winters
Heated Front Seats for year-round comfort
Large Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera for easier parking and visibility
Bluetooth Connectivity for hands-free calling and media
Flexible Seating & Generous Cargo Space
Comfortable Ride Quality suited for highway and city driving
Advanced Safety Features including stability control and multiple airbags
Great Fuel Efficiency for a Mid-Size SUV
Why Choose the 2019 Sorento LX in Brandon MB?
The Sorento LX is known for delivering exceptional value, comfort, and practicality. With space for the entire family, a refined interior, and dependable performance, it’s a strong choice for Manitoba drivers who want capability without the higher price tag of newer SUVs. Whether you’re commuting in Brandon, heading to the lake, or navigating winter roads, the Sorento LX handles it all with confidence.
Available Now at Planet Kia in Brandon Manitoba
If you're looking for a mid-size SUV near me, the 2019 Kia Sorento LX at Planet Kia in Brandon is ready for your test drive. Our team can help with financing, trade-in options, and a full walk-around of all the Sorento’s features.
Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba's Preowned Kia Superstore!
New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?
At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!
We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.
Dealer Permit # 2824
