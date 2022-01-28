$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
Location
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
48,257KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8191506
- Stock #: 2G001A
- VIN: 5XYPKDA55KG571412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
Vehicle Description
The Sorento is one of the most respected SUVs in its class. It offers an excellent level of comfort, it is reliable and spacious and reassuring to drive. When driving, it is impossible not to be satisfied with this vehicle.
The proposed version has only 48,257 km on the clock so it’s almost brand new!
Under the hood of this Sorento sits a powerful 3.3-liter V6 engine. The latter offers a capacity of 290 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is mated to it and it offers traction to all four wheels – and seating for seven thanks to a folding third row!
In terms of equipment, there’s leather upholstery, cruise control, Bluetooth, reversing camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, heated front seats and steering wheel, and two-zone air conditioning system.
This white 2019 Kia Sorento is competitively-priced, so hurry down to Planet Kia in Brandon before it’s too late!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
