2019 Kia Sorento

76,384 KM

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

EX AWD #7 Passenger #Apple CarPlay

2019 Kia Sorento

EX AWD #7 Passenger #Apple CarPlay

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

76,384KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9390070
  Stock #: TRD142
  VIN: 5XYPHDA31KG498391

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # TRD142
  Mileage 76,384 KM

Drive with Enthusiasm - and all your gear! This Sorento AWD EX model is powered by a fuel efficient 2.4L 4cyl and an 8 speed automatic transmission.  The EX model features a 7 inch touch screen audio display with Aux inputs, USB connections/charging, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, rear view camera, leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 7 passenger seating, and power drivers seat.

Balance of Kia Comprehensive Warranty until September 2023 or 100,000 kms included

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

