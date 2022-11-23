$32,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2019 Kia Sorento
EX AWD #7 Passenger #Apple CarPlay
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$32,000
- Listing ID: 9390070
- Stock #: TRD142
- VIN: 5XYPHDA31KG498391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,384 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive with Enthusiasm - and all your gear! This Sorento AWD EX model is powered by a fuel efficient 2.4L 4cyl and an 8 speed automatic transmission. The EX model features a 7 inch touch screen audio display with Aux inputs, USB connections/charging, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, rear view camera, leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 7 passenger seating, and power drivers seat.
Balance of Kia Comprehensive Warranty until September 2023 or 100,000 kms included
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.