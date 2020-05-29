+ taxes & licensing
No Payments For 100 Days. Head-Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System!
On sale now! Whether you're revelling in back-country roads or navigating commuter traffic, this compact crossover SUV boasts superb versatility and a confident stance. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is for sale today in Brandon.
For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This SUV has 2,042 kms. It's white pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. This top trim GT adds pretty much everything available with a head-up display, power moonroof, navigation, leather seats, Bose premium sound system, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, SiriusXM, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also comes standard with a driver assistance and active safety assistance suite complete with traffic sign recognition, distance recognition, lane departure warning, forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, smart brake support, stop and go adaptive cruise, high beam control, and adaptive front lighting. The long list of features continues with heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and internet radio capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
