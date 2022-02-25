Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-3

74,583 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT|Winter Wheels|Htd Lthr|Sunroof|Local|Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT|Winter Wheels|Htd Lthr|Sunroof|Local|Loaded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 8359437
  2. 8359437
  3. 8359437
  4. 8359437
  5. 8359437
  6. 8359437
  7. 8359437
  8. 8359437
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,583KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8359437
  • Stock #: 41209A
  • VIN: JM1DKFD7XK0404495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Single Owner! Dealer Serviced and Locally Owned!

Features Include: Navigation, Winter Wheels, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Heads Up Display, Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitors, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof. Financing available up to 84 months OAC! 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 34,896 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Tou...
 71,896 KM
$47,253 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius c ...
 34,859 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory