2019 Mazda CX-3

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8359437

8359437 Stock #: 41209A

41209A VIN: JM1DKFD7XK0404495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,583 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Interior Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.