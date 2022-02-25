$29,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT|Winter Wheels|Htd Lthr|Sunroof|Local|Loaded
74,583KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8359437
- Stock #: 41209A
- VIN: JM1DKFD7XK0404495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Features Include: Navigation, Winter Wheels, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Heads Up Display, Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitors, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof. Financing available up to 84 months OAC!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
