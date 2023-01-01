2019 Mazda CX-3

$30,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 3 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9793120

9793120 Stock #: 43028B

43028B VIN: JM1DKFD71K1430199

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,317 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Electric Seats Interior Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.