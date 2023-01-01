$30,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,994
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2019 Mazda CX-3
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT|HtdLeather|Sunroof|Navi|Clean|AWD|40MPG
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$30,994
+ taxes & licensing
24,317KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9793120
- Stock #: 43028B
- VIN: JM1DKFD71K1430199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,317 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're revelling in back-country roads or navigating commuter traffic, this compact crossover SUV boasts superb versatility and a confident stance. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Brandon.
For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This low mileage SUV has just 24,708 kms. It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in this CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed interior, a power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 7 speakers. Additional features include a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, unique aluminum wheels, advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Interior
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7