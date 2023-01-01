Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

24,317 KM

$30,994

+ tax & licensing
$30,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT|HtdLeather|Sunroof|Navi|Clean|AWD|40MPG

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT|HtdLeather|Sunroof|Navi|Clean|AWD|40MPG

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$30,994

+ taxes & licensing

24,317KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793120
  • Stock #: 43028B
  • VIN: JM1DKFD71K1430199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,317 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats!




Whether you're revelling in back-country roads or navigating commuter traffic, this compact crossover SUV boasts superb versatility and a confident stance. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Brandon.



For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This low mileage SUV has just 24,708 kms. It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in this CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed interior, a power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 7 speakers. Additional features include a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, unique aluminum wheels, advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats

Interior

Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port

