$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCM5K0592538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 121,685 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Blue 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.
Reviews:
* The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Reviews:
* The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 83,975 KM $33,777 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 175,693 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-350 Lariat 208,000 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Email J & J Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
Call Dealer
204-728-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2019 Mazda CX-5