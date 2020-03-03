Menu
2019 Mazda CX-9

GT|Demo|Save Thousands|Fully Loaded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$46,485

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,012KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4679418
  • Stock #: 39087A
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY2K0320515
Exterior Colour
Snowflake White Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
DEMO CLEARANCE! PRICE REDUCED!! HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS,NAVIGATION,360 CAMERA,BOSE AUDIO,MOONROOF,POWER LIFTGATE,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,I-ACTIVSENSE AWD,MAZDA RADAR CRUISE CONTROL,PUSH BUTTON START,BLUETOOTH,RAIN SENSING WIPERS,APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO,ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,20 ALLOY WHEELS,FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS,7 LCD DISPLAY,10 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT,
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Electric Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • XM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
Comfort
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Assistance
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Tailgate
  • Sun Roof
  • Rear Heating
  • USB port
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Back Seats
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor

