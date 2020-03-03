2019 Mazda CX-9

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Stability Control

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera Seating Leather Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Seat Memory

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Electric Seats

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio

Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Power Options Power Liftgate

Additional Features Navigation System

Parking Assistance

Back-Up Camera

FULLY EQUIPPED

Heads-Up Display

Power Tailgate

Sun Roof

Rear Heating

USB port

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Heated Back Seats

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.