2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Power moonroof, navigation, heated seats, adaptive front lighting system, 18 inch alloy wheels, advanced keyless entry with intelligent access, rain sensing wipers, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, bluetooth with USB ports, rearview camera, dual zone climate control and much more!
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your appointment today!
This 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan GT is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Unlimited mileage warranty.
We welcome you to contact us if you'd like to see or test drive it!
Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle!
