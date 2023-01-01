$25,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS #HeatedSeats #TwoSetsofTires
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9529906
- Stock #: PFP-563
- VIN: JM1BPACL4K1126407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-563
- Mileage 64,813 KM
Vehicle Description
ARTFUL DESIGN INSPIRED BY YOU. A 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is on our lot ready to be your perfect daily driver. Featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this sedan has remote start, push button start, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, blindspot monitoring system and two sets of tires. Includes Mazda Unlimited kilometer Powertrain warranty until 2024.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
