2019 Mazda MAZDA3

64,813 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS #HeatedSeats #TwoSetsofTires

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS #HeatedSeats #TwoSetsofTires

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

64,813KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9529906
  Stock #: PFP-563
  VIN: JM1BPACL4K1126407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-563
  • Mileage 64,813 KM

Vehicle Description

ARTFUL DESIGN INSPIRED BY YOU. A 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is on our lot ready to be your perfect daily driver. Featuring a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this sedan has remote start, push button start, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, blindspot monitoring system and two sets of tires. Includes Mazda Unlimited kilometer Powertrain warranty until 2024.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

