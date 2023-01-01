Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA6

45,814 KM

Sport #New Arrival

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

45,814KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9567094
  Stock #: A117
  VIN: JM1GL1UM8K1502681

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 45,814 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Mazda Mazda6 features a fuel efficient 2.5L 4cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with manual shift and sport modes, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with auto on/off LED daytime running lights LED tail lights, Rain sensing windshield wipers, Body colored power side mirrors, Dual zone automatic climate control, Power windows with auto up/down feature, Power locks, Remote keyless entry, Push button start, electronic parking brake, 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat, 60/40 split fold down rear seat back, Auto system with 6-speakers, 8-inch full touch screen display, Bluetooth hands free phone and audio streaming, USB audio inputs, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alert, Smart brake support with collision warning, Land keep assist, Rear view camera. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

