2019 Mazda MAZDA6
Sport #New Arrival
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
- Listing ID: 9567094
- Stock #: A117
- VIN: JM1GL1UM8K1502681
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,814 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Mazda Mazda6 features a fuel efficient 2.5L 4cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with manual shift and sport modes, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with auto on/off LED daytime running lights LED tail lights, Rain sensing windshield wipers, Body colored power side mirrors, Dual zone automatic climate control, Power windows with auto up/down feature, Power locks, Remote keyless entry, Push button start, electronic parking brake, 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat, 60/40 split fold down rear seat back, Auto system with 6-speakers, 8-inch full touch screen display, Bluetooth hands free phone and audio streaming, USB audio inputs, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alert, Smart brake support with collision warning, Land keep assist, Rear view camera.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
