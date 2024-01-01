Menu
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

66,057 KM

Details

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
SE 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Used
66,057KM
VIN JA4AJ3AUXKU603953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-879
  • Mileage 66,057 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

2019 Mitsubishi RVR