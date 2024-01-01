$22,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
SE 4WD
SE 4WD
SE 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,057KM
VIN JA4AJ3AUXKU603953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-879
- Mileage 66,057 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 Mitsubishi RVR