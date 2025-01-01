$17,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
2019 Nissan Kicks
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
112,748KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU4KL541372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-981
- Mileage 112,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, Stylish, and Ready for Adventure!
This 2019 Nissan Kicks SV is a bold and fun-to-drive crossover thats built for city living and beyond. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and impressive fuel efficiency, the Kicks delivers the perfect balance of zippy performance and smart economy, making it the ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Its dynamic design, with sleek lines and a floating roof, makes a statement wherever you go, while the advanced safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Warning , provide peace of mind on every drive.
Inside, this 2019 Kicks SV offers a tech-savvy and comfortable cabin designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through the 7-inch touchscreen, and enjoy crystal-clear audio with the premium 6-speaker sound system . With ample cargo space, available heated front seats , and a stylish, modern interior, youll always be comfortable, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising along open roads. Plus, with its versatile and compact size, the Kicks is perfect for urban adventures while still offering plenty of space for all your gear. Get ready to turn heads and make the most of every drive with the 2019 Nissan Kicks SV!
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2019 Nissan Kicks