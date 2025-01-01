Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Compact, Stylish, and Ready for Adventure! <span></span><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div>This 2019 Nissan Kicks SV is a bold and fun-to-drive crossover thats built for city living and beyond. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine <span></span> and impressive fuel efficiency, the Kicks delivers the perfect balance of zippy performance and smart economy, making it the ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Its dynamic design, with sleek lines and a floating roof, makes a statement wherever you go, while the advanced safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking <span></span> and Blind Spot Warning <span></span>, provide peace of mind on every drive.<o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span></span> Inside, this 2019 Kicks SV offers a tech-savvy and comfortable cabin designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto <span></span> through the 7-inch touchscreen, and enjoy crystal-clear audio with the premium 6-speaker sound system <span></span>. With ample cargo space, available heated front seats <span></span>, and a stylish, modern interior, youll always be comfortable, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising along open roads. Plus, with its versatile and compact size, the Kicks is perfect for urban adventures while still offering plenty of space for all your gear. Get ready to turn heads and make the most of every drive with the 2019 Nissan Kicks SV!</div><br /><div><span>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. </span></div><br /><div><o:p> </o:p></div><br /><div>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></div>

2019 Nissan Kicks

112,748 KM

Details Description

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle
12177511

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,748KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU4KL541372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-981
  • Mileage 112,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, Stylish, and Ready for Adventure!
This 2019 Nissan Kicks SV is a bold and fun-to-drive crossover thats built for city living and beyond. With its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and impressive fuel efficiency, the Kicks delivers the perfect balance of zippy performance and smart economy, making it the ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Its dynamic design, with sleek lines and a floating roof, makes a statement wherever you go, while the advanced safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Warning , provide peace of mind on every drive.

Inside, this 2019 Kicks SV offers a tech-savvy and comfortable cabin designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through the 7-inch touchscreen, and enjoy crystal-clear audio with the premium 6-speaker sound system . With ample cargo space, available heated front seats , and a stylish, modern interior, youll always be comfortable, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising along open roads. Plus, with its versatile and compact size, the Kicks is perfect for urban adventures while still offering plenty of space for all your gear. Get ready to turn heads and make the most of every drive with the 2019 Nissan Kicks SV!
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2019 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT 68,029 KM $23,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD #CarPlay #Heated Seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD #CarPlay #Heated Seats 126,605 KM $18,750 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT #Apple Car Play #Heated Seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT #Apple Car Play #Heated Seats 60,288 KM $25,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks