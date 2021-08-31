2019 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
+ taxes & licensing
Connect to a bigger, bolder work in a capable crossover. Equipped with a fuel efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission, Eco mode, Intelligent all-wheel drive, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands free phone system, Bluetooth streaming audio, Automatic headlights, Two USB ports, Power windows, Power locks, Rear view camera, EZ Flex seating system with 2nd row split folding/sliding/reclining seat with passthrough, Heated seats, Blind spot warning, Rear cross traffic alert, Intelligent lane intervention, Nissan connect with 7-inch colour touch screen display.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7