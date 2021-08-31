Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

25,285 KM

Details Description

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

S AWD #Eco Mode #Apple Carplay

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

25,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7899105
  • Stock #: PFP-315
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC775473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 25,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Connect to a bigger, bolder work in a capable crossover. Equipped with a fuel efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission, Eco mode, Intelligent all-wheel drive, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands free phone system, Bluetooth streaming audio, Automatic headlights, Two USB ports, Power windows, Power locks, Rear view camera, EZ Flex seating system with 2nd row split folding/sliding/reclining seat with passthrough, Heated seats, Blind spot warning, Rear cross traffic alert, Intelligent lane intervention, Nissan connect with 7-inch colour touch screen display.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

