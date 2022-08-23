Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

26,529 KM

Details Features

$33,989

+ tax & licensing
$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

26,529KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8984284
  • Stock #: 148660
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC792743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

