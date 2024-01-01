$16,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Sentra
S CVT
2019 Nissan Sentra
S CVT
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,718KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB7AP8KY317359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Mileage 132,718 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2019 Nissan Armada SV AWD 91,481 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 18,004 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD 16,983 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 Nissan Sentra