$44,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel 4X4 - H. SEATS - CREW CAB
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel 4X4 - H. SEATS - CREW CAB
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
89,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFLTXKN718689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,779 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 148,897 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 6 Passenger Luxury - AWD - Nav 101,495 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD - Loaded - Nice SUV 69,405 KM $34,777 + tax & lic
Email J & J Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
Call Dealer
204-728-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,900
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2019 RAM 1500