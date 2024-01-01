Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500

89,779 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel 4X4 - H. SEATS - CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel 4X4 - H. SEATS - CREW CAB

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

Contact Seller

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
89,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLTXKN718689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 148,897 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 6 Passenger Luxury - AWD - Nav for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 6 Passenger Luxury - AWD - Nav 101,495 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD - Loaded - Nice SUV for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD - Loaded - Nice SUV 69,405 KM $34,777 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500