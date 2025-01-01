Menu
2019 RAM 1500

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Warlock Crew Cab SWB 4WD

12488095

2019 RAM 1500

Warlock Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT4KS660245

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1052
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 RAM 1500