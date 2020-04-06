1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
+ taxes & licensing
NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.Our great looking HEMI powered 2019 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4X4 brought to you in Flame Red! Powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that offers 395hp while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing and towing. The Four Wheel Drive provides ample power and takes you further down the road with confidence as you score near 11.0L/100km and looks awesome with alloy wheels, sport tail lamps, and bi-function projector headlamps. Inside our RAM 1500 Sport is a wealth of amenities waiting to spoil you including a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a power adjustable driver seat, and a universal garage door opener. As you command the road, you can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, available satellite radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, and even available WiFi. Our RAM 1500 has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with a backup camera, stability control, trailer-sway control, and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this Sport and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3