2019 RAM 1500

77,275 KM

Details Description

$53,988

+ tax & licensing
$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

*Rebel*Dual Pano Sunroof* Park Assist* Tow Hooks*

2019 RAM 1500

*Rebel*Dual Pano Sunroof* Park Assist* Tow Hooks*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

77,275KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8366694
  Stock #: N101A
  VIN: 1C6SRFLTXKN697567

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 77,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebel Dual Pano Sunroof Heated Power Leather Bucket Front Seats Own the road with our HEMI Powered 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 proudly displayed in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl! Powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that offers 395hp matched to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing passing authority. You will be in total control with this unstoppable Four Wheel Drive truck with eLocker differential and Bilstein Monotube Shocks for incredible off-road capability scoring approximately 11.8L 100km on the highway. Add some extra swagger to your day with our 1500 that commands the road with 33-inch tires, unique wheels, a large black grille, and dual exhaust. There's a wealth of amenities waiting to spoil you in our Rebel including a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats with an upscale interior. You can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, available satellite radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, and smartphone integration. Our RAM has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with a backup camera, stability control, trailer-sway control, and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this 1500 and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

