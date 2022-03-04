$48,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn|Htd Seats|Htd Wheel|Tonneau- Just arrived
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8474715
- Stock #: R22188A
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT7KN562316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star - Heated Seats, heated wheel, remote starter, tonneau cover and so much more!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 124-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group (DISC), Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dampened Tailgate, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Decals, Off-Road Group, Off-Road Group (DISC), Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Quick Order Package 25X Big Horn, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Universal Garage Door Opener.
HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
