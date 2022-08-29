Menu
2019 RAM 1500

69,897 KM

Details Features

$55,950

+ tax & licensing
$55,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Fully Fully Loaded, 4X4 , HEMI

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Fully Fully Loaded, 4X4 , HEMI

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$55,950

+ taxes & licensing

69,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202483
  • Stock #: J22090
  • VIN: 1C6SRFTT5KN853949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,897 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

