2019 RAM 1500 Classic

67,302 KM

Details Description Features

$37,994

+ tax & licensing
$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Just Arrived

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

67,302KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10406745
  • Stock #: T23207A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KTXKG630028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,302 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 Classic - Just arrived

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 5" Touchscreen, Black Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Flat Load Floor, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Front Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Overhead Console, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Lumbar Adjust, Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 27J Express, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Floor Mats, Remote Start System, Remote USB Charging Port, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Storage Tray, Sub Zero Package, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Wheel Centre Hub.



HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

