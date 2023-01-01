$37,994+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
$37,994
- Listing ID: 10406745
- Stock #: T23207A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KTXKG630028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 67,302 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ram 1500 Classic - Just arrived
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 5" Touchscreen, Black Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Flat Load Floor, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Front Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Overhead Console, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Lumbar Adjust, Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 27J Express, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Floor Mats, Remote Start System, Remote USB Charging Port, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Storage Tray, Sub Zero Package, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Wheel Centre Hub.
HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
