2019 RAM 2500

18,193 KM

Details Features

$76,678

+ tax & licensing
$76,678

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box *Cummins Diesel* *Tow PKG*

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box *Cummins Diesel* *Tow PKG*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$76,678

+ taxes & licensing

18,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7194713
  • Stock #: Z1851
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL2KG513944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z1851
  • Mileage 18,193 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
full size spare tire
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Front Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
Tire Pressure Monitoring
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Cloth Upholstery
Tool Kit
Hard Tonneau cover
Hard Top
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
Spray-on Box Liner
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
Diesel Fuel
Electronic Climate Control
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Jack
Trailer Brake
Power Rear Side Windows
Engine -Turbocharged
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Dual Batteries
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Led Headlights
Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

