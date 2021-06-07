2019 RAM 2500

$76,678 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 1 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7194713

7194713 Stock #: Z1851

Z1851 VIN: 3C6UR5DL2KG513944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z1851

Mileage 18,193 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Power Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE full size spare tire Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Front Tow Hooks Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Mud Flaps Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows Sliding Rear Window Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Tool Kit Hard Tonneau cover Hard Top Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar Spray-on Box Liner USB port Cell Phone Hookup Diesel Fuel Electronic Climate Control Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Center Seat Armrest Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Jack Trailer Brake Power Rear Side Windows Engine -Turbocharged Remote Engine Start -OEM Dual Batteries Bluetooth Stereo Adapter OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Led Headlights Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.