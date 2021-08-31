Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

23,040 KM

Details Features

$32,266

+ tax & licensing
$32,266

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring w/EyeSight Pkg *Heated Seats* Backup Cam*

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring w/EyeSight Pkg *Heated Seats* Backup Cam*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$32,266

+ taxes & licensing

23,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7868331
  • Stock #: Z3871
  • VIN: JF2SKEGC3KH576963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 23,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Rear Window
Compact Spare Tire
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Tool Kit
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
KEYLESS REMOTE
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Power Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Cloth Upholstery
rubber floor
Driver Lumbar
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Jack
Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Telescopic Steering
Cargo Cover -Interior
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
Rear-All Season Tires
Front-All Season Tires
OEM Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

