2019 Subaru Forester

- Listing ID: 7868331
- Stock #: Z3871
- VIN: JF2SKEGC3KH576963
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Mileage
23,040 KM
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Electronic Climate Control
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
Power Telescopic Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.