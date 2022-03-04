Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

39,451 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Tech 5-Door #Clean Carfax #Low Kms

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Tech 5-Door #Clean Carfax #Low Kms

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 8453763
  2. 8453763
  3. 8453763
  4. 8453763
  5. 8453763
  6. 8453763
  7. 8453763
  8. 8453763
  9. 8453763
  10. 8453763
  11. 8453763
  12. 8453763
  13. 8453763
Contact Seller

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

39,451KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8453763
  • Stock #: PFP-399
  • VIN: 4S3GTAU61K3733864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,451 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 39,451 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey C...
 116,737 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XLT...
 49,856 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory