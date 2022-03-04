$29,500+ tax & licensing
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Sport Tech 5-Door #Clean Carfax #Low Kms
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
39,451KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8453763
- Stock #: PFP-399
- VIN: 4S3GTAU61K3733864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,451 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
