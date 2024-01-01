Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Subaru Outback

127,277 KM

Details Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Command Start - WeatherTech Mats - D. Screen

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Command Start - WeatherTech Mats - D. Screen

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

Contact Seller

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSFDC5K3251359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J23062-4
  • Mileage 127,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

Used 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium Heated Seats/Steering - Rear Camera - 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium Heated Seats/Steering - Rear Camera - 4WD 74,577 KM $23,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn CLEAN - CLOTH SEATS - LOW KM for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn CLEAN - CLOTH SEATS - LOW KM 31,432 KM $46,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT LONGBOX - TOUCHSCREEN for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT LONGBOX - TOUCHSCREEN 123,040 KM $39,950 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Outback