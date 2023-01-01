$38,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE|HtdLthr|Local|Loaded|
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,436KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV3KW017340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,436 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Adventure Awaits with Style and Efficiency!
Embark on your next adventure with the 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE, a compact SUV that blends sleek design, advanced features, and fuel efficiency for an enjoyable driving experience.
Extras:
Seize the opportunity to own the 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE and experience a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and adventure.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Modern Design:
- Toyota's signature design with a bold front grille and dynamic lines.
Comfortable Interior:
- Fabric-trimmed seats for a comfortable and stylish ride.
- Spacious cabin with thoughtful design for both driver and passengers.
Infotainment and Connectivity:
- Entune™ 3.0 infotainment system with a touchscreen display.
- Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.
Efficient Performance:
- Fuel-efficient engine without compromising on performance.
- Smooth handling and a comfortable ride for city and highway driving.
Safety Features:
- Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P) for enhanced safety, including Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.
- City-Friendly Size: Maneuver through urban environments with ease.
- Versatile Cargo Space: Ample cargo area for your everyday needs and adventures.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Seating
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
