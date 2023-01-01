Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

137,436 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE|HtdLthr|Local|Loaded|

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE|HtdLthr|Local|Loaded|

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,436KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV3KW017340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,436 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Adventure Awaits with Style and Efficiency!




Embark on your next adventure with the 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE, a compact SUV that blends sleek design, advanced features, and fuel efficiency for an enjoyable driving experience.





  • Modern Design:

    • Toyota's signature design with a bold front grille and dynamic lines.






  • Comfortable Interior:

    • Fabric-trimmed seats for a comfortable and stylish ride.
    • Spacious cabin with thoughtful design for both driver and passengers.






  • Infotainment and Connectivity:

    • Entune™ 3.0 infotainment system with a touchscreen display.
    • Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.






  • Efficient Performance:

    • Fuel-efficient engine without compromising on performance.
    • Smooth handling and a comfortable ride for city and highway driving.






  • Safety Features:

    • Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P) for enhanced safety, including Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert.





Extras:

  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.




  • City-Friendly Size: Maneuver through urban environments with ease.




  • Versatile Cargo Space: Ample cargo area for your everyday needs and adventures.




Seize the opportunity to own the 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE and experience a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and adventure.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio

Seating

Leather Interior
Electric Seats

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 Toyota RAV4