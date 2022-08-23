$33,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 0 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8981998

8981998 Stock #: PFP-493

PFP-493 VIN: 2T3R1RFV3KC050354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-493

Mileage 111,079 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.