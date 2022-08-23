Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

111,079 KM

Details Description Features

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

XLE AWD #Extra Coverage

XLE AWD #Extra Coverage

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Used
  • Listing ID: 8981998
  • Stock #: PFP-493
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV3KC050354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

