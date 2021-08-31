Menu
2019 Toyota Sienna

101,963 KM

Details Description

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

*LE*3rd Row Seating*Heated Cloth Seats*

2019 Toyota Sienna

*LE*3rd Row Seating*Heated Cloth Seats*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

101,963KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7916304
  Stock #: M228B
  VIN: 5TDJZ3DC5KS210500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Stock # M228B
  • Mileage 101,963 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

