$39,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
2.0T Dune #sunroof #heatedseats
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
40,319KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8587424
- Stock #: PFP-422
- VIN: 3VWSD7ATXKM702306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PFP-422
- Mileage 40,319 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7