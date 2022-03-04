Menu
2019 Volkswagen Beetle

40,319 KM

Details Description

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2.0T Dune #sunroof #heatedseats

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

40,319KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8587424
  Stock #: PFP-422
  VIN: 3VWSD7ATXKM702306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,319 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

