2019 Volvo XC40
T5 R-Design AWD #Leather #Sunroof
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
61,636KM
Used
- Stock #: PFP-519
- VIN: YV4162UM4K2125924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,636 KM
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
