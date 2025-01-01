$21,750+ taxes & licensing
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred FWD
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred FWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$21,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D050
- Mileage 22,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Luxury with Big Personality
Turn every drive into something special with this stylish and capable 2020 Buick Encore Preferred! Its sleek design, signature Buick grille, and refined details make it stand out on any road. Powered by a peppy and efficient engine, the Encore delivers a smooth, quiet, and confident ride perfect for commuting, weekend adventures, or zipping around town . With its compact size and nimble handling, parking and city driving are a breeze!
Step inside and experience true Buick comfort . The spacious, upscale interior features premium cloth seating, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel to keep you cozy all year round. The touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps you connected and entertained, while keyless entry and push-button start add modern convenience to every trip .
Safety and practicality come standard in the Encore Preferred with features like rear vision camera, stability control, and 10 standard airbags . Whether you're running errands or hitting the highway, this Encore combines luxury, versatility, and value in one perfectly sized package. Reliable, efficient, and easy to love your next adventure starts right here!
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-717-5500