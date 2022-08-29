Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Cadillac XT4

17,010 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac XT4

2020 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury|Htd Lthr|Local|Pwr Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury|Htd Lthr|Local|Pwr Tailgate

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 9182737
  2. 9182737
  3. 9182737
  4. 9182737
  5. 9182737
  6. 9182737
  7. 9182737
  8. 9182737
Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,010KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9182737
  • Stock #: 43011A
  • VIN: 1GYFZDR43LF143453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sedona/jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,010 KM

Vehicle Description

This is our 2020 Cadillac XT4 with the Premium Luxury trim level that has been kept in great condition on the inside and out. This SUV comes equipped with multi-level heated front and rear seats along with a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable steering column, simulated leather upholstery, a hands-free liftgate, driver seat memory functions, blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alerts. For entertainment you will find Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a built-in navigation system, USB ports, a wireless charging pad and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.



What size engine is in this Cadillac?



This vehicle is powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine that has all-wheel drive and pumps out 237 horsepower while having 258lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired to a 9-speed transmission providing flawless driving patterns.



What is the fuel consumption like on this SUV?



This SUV consumes 10.9L/100km in the city and 8.2L/100km on the highway, for a combined consumption of 9.7L/100km.



Does this vehicle come with a rear-view camera?



Yes, this vehicle comes with a surround-view rear-view camera that shows you every angle you need to successfully reverse park.



Does this vehicle come with heated seating?



This vehicle comes with multi-level heated seats as well as a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel for added comfort.



Does this vehicle come with an inspection?



Yes, all our used inventory comes with a rigorous 65-point safety inspection. For more information or to see the inspection, please contact one of our sales advisors. On top of the inspection, they will provide you with a detailed Carfax report showing the vehicle history in detail.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2015 Honda Accord Se...
 188,240 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 17,010 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 89,262 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory