2020 Cadillac XT4
AWD Premium Luxury|Htd Lthr|Local|Pwr Tailgate
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
17,010KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9182737
- Stock #: 43011A
- VIN: 1GYFZDR43LF143453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Sedona/jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,010 KM
Vehicle Description
What size engine is in this Cadillac?
This vehicle is powered by a 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine that has all-wheel drive and pumps out 237 horsepower while having 258lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired to a 9-speed transmission providing flawless driving patterns.
What is the fuel consumption like on this SUV?
This SUV consumes 10.9L/100km in the city and 8.2L/100km on the highway, for a combined consumption of 9.7L/100km.
Does this vehicle come with a rear-view camera?
Yes, this vehicle comes with a surround-view rear-view camera that shows you every angle you need to successfully reverse park.
Does this vehicle come with heated seating?
This vehicle comes with multi-level heated seats as well as a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel for added comfort.
Does this vehicle come with an inspection?
Yes, all our used inventory comes with a rigorous 65-point safety inspection. For more information or to see the inspection, please contact one of our sales advisors. On top of the inspection, they will provide you with a detailed Carfax report showing the vehicle history in detail.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port
