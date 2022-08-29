2020 Cadillac XT4

$46,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 0 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9182737

9182737 Stock #: 43011A

43011A VIN: 1GYFZDR43LF143453

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic

Interior Colour Sedona/jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 17,010 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Electric Seats Interior Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.