$40,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Leather - DVD Player - Nav
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Leather - DVD Player - Nav
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$40,950
+ taxes & licensing
38,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1BG3LR158194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,277 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Leather - DVD Player - Nav 38,277 KM $40,950 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Luxury - FWD - 7 PASS 105,273 KM $35,950 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Digital Touch Screen - Low Km's - Clean 23,560 KM $42,950 + tax & lic
Email J & J Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
Call Dealer
204-728-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$40,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2020 Chrysler Pacifica