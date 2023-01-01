Menu
2020 Chrysler Pacifica

38,277 KM

Details Features

$40,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

38,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG3LR158194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

