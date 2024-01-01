$35,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Edge
ST|Loaded
2020 Ford Edge
ST|Loaded
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
91,136KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4AP4LBA64360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ford Performance Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # Q23267A
- Mileage 91,136 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Tailgate
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Convenience
Remote Starter
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2020 Mazda CX-5 HtdSeats|Camera|Bluetooth|Carplay|Alloys|Local 88,522 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V Touring|HtdLthr|Navi|Local|RmtStart|AWD|Clean 74,069 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT 1,023 KM $38,700 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2020 Ford Edge