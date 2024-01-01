Menu
2020 Ford Edge

91,136 KM

Details Features

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge

ST|Loaded

2020 Ford Edge

ST|Loaded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

91,136KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP4LBA64360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ford Performance Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Q23267A
  • Mileage 91,136 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Tailgate

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats

2020 Ford Edge