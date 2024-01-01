$27,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2020 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,829KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J95LBA61954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-961
- Mileage 80,829 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD 80,829 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 134,148 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator SPORT 38,365 KM $42,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2020 Ford Edge