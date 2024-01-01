$45,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
SD XLT Crew Cab 4WD
2020 Ford F-250
SD XLT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
88,868KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2B61LED26018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 88,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
