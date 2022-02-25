Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

49,856 KM

$CALL

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

XLT SuperCrew 4WD

XLT SuperCrew 4WD

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

49,856KM
Used
  • Stock #: A113
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH9LLA22419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Built for Freedom. Equipped with a fuel efficient 2.3L EcoBoost 4cyl with 10 speed automatic transmission, 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

