$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,177KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTP9EED3LZ202425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 118,177 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
White 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.
10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather.
10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
2021 Chevrolet Malibu RS 72,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 118,177 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS 121,685 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email J & J Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
Call Dealer
204-728-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2020 GMC Sierra 1500