204-728-0130
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Master every mile in our 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab 4X4 that's ready to push the limits in Onyx Black! Motivated by a work-friendly 5.3 Litre V8 that delivers 355hp to a rugged 8 Speed Automatic transmission for the right amount of power whenever you need it. You can see approximately 11.2L 100km on the highway with this Four Wheel Drive truck, which has a defiant attitude along with 20-inch black alloy wheels, LED lighting, a monochromatic exterior design, a menacing black grille, and the utility of an EZ-Lift tailgate with power lock and release. The Elevation is up to the challenges of everyday life with a Professional Grade cabin that provides a leather-wrapped steering wheel, semi-automatic climate control, cruise control, a six-speaker audio system, and smart technology that you can rely on to work smarter. Your mobile command post includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and available WiFi for cutting-edge connectivity. GMC boosts your peace of mind with StabiliTrak stability traction control, trailer-sway control, hill-start assist, a backup camera, and an array of airbags for high levels of passenger protection. Elevate every day in this impeccably engineered Sierra 1500! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
